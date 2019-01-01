'Phenomenal!' - Rodgers in awe of Liverpool's Alexander-Arnold

The former Reds manager thinks the club have one of the world's best right-backs at their disposal

manager Brendan Rodgers believes it will be "very, very hard to stop" winning the Premier League, while also singling out Trent Alexander-Arnold for praise.

Liverpool moved 13 points clear at the top after thrashing Leicester 4-0 at King Power Stadium on Boxing Day.

Rodgers said his former club, who have won 17 of 18 league games this season, would be difficult to stop.

"They're going to be very, very hard to stop, there's no doubt. Fantastic team, confidence is high as well," Rodgers told a news conference.

"They've become winners now and haven't lost many games over an 18-month period, so to lose the games they would need to in the second part of the season...they've got enough players now, enough experience and enough quality to stay focused and get the job done.

"There's still a lot to play for but in our last couple of games we've come up against the best two teams in the league."

Roberto Firmino's brace, a James Milner penalty and Alexander-Arnold strike saw Liverpool cruise past Rodgers' second-placed team.



Alexander-Arnold also provided two assists and Rodgers praised the right-back's performance.

"When I see him, he plays full-back as a midfield player. His range of passes is phenomenal for a young player," he said.

"Of course he was a midfield player at Liverpool as a youngster. His quality, his range of pass and experiences that he's gained in these past few years. For Jurgen [Klopp] he's been absolutely amazing.

Article continues below

"You see him with his goal, as soon as the switch came, he was up there supporting, his intent to get up and his strike from outside the box was absolutely brilliant.

"We've got one here at Leicester who's amazing as well, Ricardo Pereira, he's been outstanding for me this season and since I came in but Trent's up there and very much 's number one right-back and playing consistently at a very high level."

The Foxes have now lost their past two Premier League matches and are without a win in three. Rodgers' side next face West Ham away from home and will likely start the game in third should beat Wolverhampton on Friday.