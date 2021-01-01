Perez blames Premier League club for 'infecting' Super League project

The Real Madrid president took aim at England after his ambitious continental endeavour fell apart earlier this week

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has claimed an English club that initially committed to join the Super League "infected" others involved in the project with their disinterest, ultimately causing it to fall apart.

Arsenal, Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham all said in quick succession Tuesday night that they would withdraw from the Super League amid backlash from fans, sponsors and football associations.

Perez, who was put in charge of the Super League, declined to name the Premier League organisation that allegedly shattered his endeavour, but he said they violated a binding agreement to remain in the newly formed division of elite European sides.

What has been said?

"There was one club in the English group that did not have much interest and that could infect others," Perez told El Larguero. "That club, which I am not going to say their name, signed a binding agreement. I am convinced that if this project does not come out, another will come out.

"I'm sad and disappointed. We've been working for years in this, looking to see how to make things better from a football and economic point of view.

"The leagues are sacred. What we can change is the midweek games. The Champions League is obsolete. It's only interesting from the quarter-finals."

Legal ramifications

Perez indicated he could pursue legal consequences against the Premier League clubs, though he has not offered specific details yet as to what that might entail.

"The contracts were binding," he said. "With legal contracts you cannot leave like this. The contacts belong to serious people, businessmen who know this world. The first thing we have agreed is to stop and start explaining this as we should have done."

