Pereira admits wounded Man Utd are ‘hurting’ as they seek spark against Liverpool

The academy graduate admits his side's struggles have left fans and players frustrated but sees Sunday's clash as the perfect chance to turn it around

Andreas Pereira says fans are not the only ones “hurting” during a difficult period for the club, with underperforming players determined to turn a corner.

Heavy blows have been raining down on the Red Devils for some time, with a forward step too often followed by two in the opposite direction.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer continues to be charged with the task of delivering a reversal in fortune and retains full belief in his ability to get the job done despite questions being asked of his future.

That desire to get United back on track is shared by those on the field, especially home-grown talents, and Pereira has sought to assure supporters that everyone is pained by the current situation.

The international midfielder told United Review ahead of a home date with on Sunday: “We know the fans are hurting. The players and everyone at the club, here at the training ground, hurts.

“Me, even more, because I’m a Manchester United fan and a player and I am here at the Aon Training Complex every day. It hurts not getting the results.

“Everybody is doing their best to get it turned around and I am sure it will happen.

“Everyone is working hard, even harder, and, sooner or later, when everyone is working hard, things get back to good ways.

“It’s a perfect game against Liverpool, a perfect derby, and we have to build up for it.”

Liverpool could be considered the worst possible opponents for a team scratching around for form, with Jurgen Klopp’s side top of the Premier League table, but Pereira is looking forward to another passionate derby between two arch-rivals.

He said: “I think you can compare it with Boca Juniors-River Plate, Santos-Corinthians, Flamengo-Fluminense.

”It’s one of the biggest derbies like El Clasico – versus – and one of the biggest games, not only in but in the world.

“Everyone will be watching and it’s most important for us, and for the fans.

“I always watched these games at home with my dad and my family. You know, I was always very curious and supporting United.”

Pereira added on the importance being placed on the meeting with the Reds: “I think it means a lot to us. It’s one of the most important games of the year – it’s the derby and we absolutely want to win this game.

“We will do absolutely everything to win it. I know we’re not living the best moment right now, and we’re not getting results, but I think it’s a derby and it is always a different game.

“Absolutely, we want to win it – everyone at the club, everyone in the team and the staff.

“We all want to do everything to win the game and it can be a nice bounce back and provide a nice lift for us to start getting results.”