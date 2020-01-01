Percy Tau scores in Anderlecht draw at Oostende

The 26-year-old salvaged a point for the Purple and Whites in Friday’s league clash

Percy Tau ensured took something out of their Jupiler League game with Oostende on Friday, netting an equaliser with the match ending 2-2.

The South African forward - on loan from and Hove Albion, was making his first start for Purple and Whites having started the last two from the bench.

It was the home team that took the lead with Robbie D'Haese and forward Makhtar Gueye (from the penalty spot) doing the goalscoring honours before Adrien Trebel halved the deficit in the 35th minute.

With the game at 2-1 heading into the break, there was hope that Anderlecht – under the watch of former captain Vincent Kompany, would maintain their unbeaten start to the season and they did thanks to Tau in the 54th minute.

The former player latched on to Trebel’s pass inside the box before coolly slotting home a left-footed shot into the bottom right corner of the net.

It was Tau’s second goal in three games for his new employers having netted in the 3-1 win over Sint-Truiden on August 16. He was taken off for Landry Dimata in the 89th minute.

The international is now one goal short of reaching his Jupiler League tally from last season which he achieved in 18 games with , providing four assists as they lifted the league title. Overall, Tau scored four goals in all competitions and provided eight assists, one of them coming in a famous 2-2 draw with in Group A of the .

89’ | OUT Percy Tau - IN Nany Dimata

🔴 2-2 🟣 #KVOAND #COYM — RSC Anderlecht (@rscanderlecht) August 28, 2020

Tau joined Brighton from Sundowns in 2018 but has been unable to feature for the Seagulls and was first loaned to Royale Union Saint-Gilloise and had a hand in 26 goals (13 goals, 13 assists) in 35 competitive appearances, before joining Club Brugge and now Anderlecht.

Tau spent five years with Sundowns, scoring 24 goals and providing 27 assists in 102 outings, winning six titles that included two Premier Soccer League titles and the Caf Champions League in 2016.

He will hope to find the back of the net once again when Anderlecht host Cercle Brugge on September 13.