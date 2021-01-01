Percy Tau named in Brighton squad to face Newport County

The South Africa international has been inserted straight into Graham Potter’s FA Cup squad

international Percy Tau has been included directly in the & Hove Albion squad to face Newport County in the on Sunday evening, only days after returning to the club.

The forward returned from his loan spell at on Thursday after the Seagulls decided they wanted him back in their squad to battle against relegation from the Premier League.

He had spent the last two seasons on loan in since joining Brighton from in 2018, after being unable to secure a work permit to play in .

More teams

Immediately after his return to England, Tau was registered in time for the Seagulls' FA Cup campaign and he is in line to feature when they travel to Newport County on Sunday.

Ahead of his potential debut in South , Brighton boss expressed his readiness to help the Bafana Bafana striker settle at the Amex Stadium.

“I think he has made the most of his time there. He has had some fantastic experiences in Belgium," Potter told the club website .

“As a footballer, you have got a path and you want to go one way, but sometimes you are knocked off and you have to find another path and he has done that.

“He has made the most of his experiences in Belgium and now he is here with us and we are happy for him to be here.

“Percy is pleased to be here permanently and so are we. Now we have to help him settle in and help him enjoy his football.”

Tau, on his part, is excited with the opportunity to make his mark in England and he believes South Africans back home are proud to see him in Potter’s team.

Article continues below

“I am blessed to be here – it has been a long journey and I am grateful for the opportunity in front of me," Tau told the club website .

“There has always been excitement back home since I signed for Brighton. I have been out on loan and now they're celebrating the fact that I am back and ready to play.

“We don't have many South Africans playing in the Premier League. We used to in the past, but at the moment we don't so it gives them pride to see me with Brighton.”