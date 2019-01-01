'Pep told us to be angry' - Sterling expects City to shine following Champions League exit

The winger says the elimination was "hard to take" as the club focuses on a potential treble

Raheem Sterling says that are angry in the wake of their elimination against , but the winger says they will use that anger to push on towards a potential treble.

City were eliminated from the Champions League in stunning fashion as Sterling's late equalizer was ruled out for offside following a VAR review.

Still, Manchester City could secure up to three trophies this campaign, having already won the earlier this year.

There's also a potential Premier Leauge title and an final on the horizon as City can still turn the season into a perceived success.

But that loss to Spurs still stings, and Sterling says they will use it as motivation to push on for the other two trophies still on the line.

“Pep told us to be angry the day after. But on the match-day, make sure you’re ready and focused.

“We work so hard all season, travelling miles and miles, to be in this position — and to lose in that way was hard to take.

“But there are four games to go — five including the one [in the FA Cup Final]. If someone said that at the start of the season we’d bite their hand off and play these games [for a treble].

"It’s a great position to be in, something if we don’t do we’ll be very disappointed in ourselves.”

Standing in their way is a clash with , who have one eye on a top four place themselves.

Article continues below

currently sit two points ahead of City heading into the Manchester derby, and Sterling isn't looking past what, on paper, is the team's toughest test left on the schedule.

"We know the players that they have within the team that can harm you at any moment," he said.

"They’ve gone through a slight blip, but I guarantee tomorrow they’re up and running ready to go, chasing us down.”