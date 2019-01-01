Pep Guardiola: Why Riyad Mahrez missed Huddersfield Town game

The Algerian winger was not named in the matchday squad as the Citizens clinched their 18th league win of the season at the John’s Smith Stadium

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has defended Riyad Mahrez’s omission from the squad that defeated bottom-placed Huddersfield Town 3-0 on Sunday.

The Algeria international was missing in action as goals from Danilo, Raheem Sterling and Leroy Sane’s steered the Etihad Stadium outfit to their sixth consecutive victory in all competitions.

Almost a week after being dropped to the bench against Wolverhampton Wanderers, Mahrez was not part of the travelling party to West Yorkshire on Sunday.

And Guardiola has cited tactical reasons for the27-year-old’s absence.

"Rotation, tactical decision,” Guardiola was quoted by Manchester Evening News when asked about Mahrez’s exclusion.

The former Leicester City star who joined Manchester City for a club-record fee last year June has provided five goals and two assists in 19 league games this season.

He will hope to be back in contention when the Citizens visit Burton Albion for the reverse fixture of the English League Cup semi-final on Wednesday.