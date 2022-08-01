'People talk too much!' - Neymar slams Messi critics after PSG stars combine to inspire Trophee des Champions success

The Argentine has faced a lot of criticism since moving to the French capital last year, much to the annoyance of his team-mate

Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar has hit out at critics of team-mate Lionel Messi following the team's 4-0 win against Nantes in the Trophee des Champions. The Argentine attacker was a key figure in the French champions' first trophy win of the season, having scored the opening goal in the victory against last season's Coupe de France winners.

Messi and Neymar received a lot of criticism last season as they and PSG failed to live up to expectations, but they have made the best possible start to the 2022-23 campaign.

What has Neymar said about Messi?

Neymar jumped to the defence of his fellow forward when he was asked if Sunday's performance was the beginning of a new Messi at PSG.

"I don't think so. I think people talk too much," he said to Prime Video. "They don't know what's going on every day, what's going on inside.

"Leo, it's Leo. It's still Leo, it doesn't change. No, he continues to make the difference. He adapts.

"It is obvious that we hope that everything goes well for the three of us, for me, for Leo, for Kylian [Mbappe]. If the three of us are well, I'm sure it's good for the team."

He added: "I'm satisfied, we had a very good match with the team. It's very important to start winning, it's a match that ends in a trophy. Whatever happens, you have to win."

What is expected of Messi and Neymar at PSG?

Messi and Neymar were targeted by PSG fans last season amid the team's failure in the Champions League.

They crashed out at the last-16 stage after suffering a defeat against eventual champions Real Madrid.

Messi put up good numbers in the European competition as he netted five times in seven games, but his record of six goals in Ligue 1 left many underwhelmed despite his 14 assists.

Much more is expected of the ex-Barcelona hero this time around as PSG look to challenge for more silverware under new coach Christophe Galtier.

Neymar, who scored two in Sunday's victory against Nantes, is also under pressure to make a bigger impact in the final third after finishing the 2021-22 campaign with 13 goals and six assists in the French top-flight.