Pellegrini wanted to keep Liverpool hero Adrian at West Ham

The goalkeeper signed for the Reds on a free before excelling in the UEFA Super Cup, but the Hammers had been keen to keep him

Manuel Pellegrini is happy to see Adrian making an immediate impact at but would have liked to have kept the goalkeeper at West Ham.

Adrian left London Stadium as a free agent at the end of last season and spent the summer out of work, at one point, training with a semi-professional club in his homeland of .

However, near the end of the window, Adrian signed for European champions Liverpool, replacing Simon Mignolet as Alisson's back-up.

But an injury to Alisson in the Premier League opener against saw Adrian quickly thrust into the action at Anfield.

And on just his first start for Liverpool, the Spaniard proved their UEFA Super Cup final hero with a decisive penalty shoot-out save from 's Tammy Abraham on Wednesday.

Adrian had been restricted to cup appearances last season, with Lukasz Fabianski the West Ham number one, but Pellegrini still sought to keep the 32-year-old.

"I'm happy for him because he played a lot of years here at West Ham," Pellegrini told a news conference, reflecting on Adrian's display against Chelsea. "He's a very good goalkeeper.

"For different reasons, he couldn't find an arrangement to continue here. We wanted him here because not only is he a good goalkeeper, he's a good player for the squad also.

"He had some problems at the start of the season, so signing for Liverpool and having this performance, I'm very happy for him."

Adrian spent six years at West Ham, largely operating as the club's first choice prior to Fabianski's 2018 arrival.

Article continues below

The former man is set to continue in the Liverpool goal against this weekend, with Alisson out for "the next few weeks" - as confirmed by Jurgen Klopp.

Adrian is almost certain to be in goal when Liverpool meet on August 24 for their first top-six clash of the season and depending on how long the Brazilian is sidelined, may be in when the Reds have their Super Cup rematch against Chelsea in the Premier League on September 22.

Meanwhile West Ham, who suffered a heavy 5-0 defeat to in their opener with Fabianski in goal, look to get their first points of the season on Saturday against .