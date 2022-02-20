Pele congratulates Saudi Arabia women after winning first ever match

The Saudi Arabia women's team won their first ever international match when they beat Seychelle's on Sunday.

Saudi Arabia ran out 2-0 winners in the friendly in Maldives.

The team was established just last month and travelled to Maldives this week to play matches against the host nation and Seychelles.

What happened?

Monika Staab's team took the lead just 14 minutes into the tie when Al-Bandari Mubarak found the net.

They went 2-0 up early in the second half when Maryam Al-Tamimi scored a penalty.

Saudi Arabia coach Staab said after the game: “Our goal is for the players to gain the experience necessary to play international matches, in addition to our aim for our official entry into the FIFA classification.”

The Saudi side will face Maldives in their next match on February 24.

Pele congratulates Saudi Arabia

Brazil legend Pele took to Twitter to express his admiration for the Saudi side.

Article continues below

I want to congratulate the @saudiFF and their Women's National Football Team for their first ever official @FIFAcom match. Today is a historic day not only for you, but for everyone who loves football. @abdulazizTF @yalmisehal @adwaalarifi @ialkassim @lamiabahaian @Saff_wfd pic.twitter.com/hvpIshVwkL — Pelé (@Pele) February 20, 2022

"I want to congratulate the [Saudi Arabia Football Federation] and their Women's National Football Team for their first ever official [FIFA] match," he wrote.

"Today is a historic day not only for you, but for everyone who loves football."

Further reading