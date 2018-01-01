Pavard: I haven't signed anything with Bayern

The World Cup-winning defender continues to be heavily linked with a move to the German champions in 2019, but no deal has been done as yet

Benjamin Pavard has denied having an agreement in place which will see him link up with Bayern Munich in the summer of 2019.

Ever since helping France to World Cup glory over the summer, the 22-year-old defender has seen his club future called into question.

It has been suggested that Bayern are leading the chase for his signature, with it widely reported that a deal has already been done.

Pavard, who remains under contract at Stuttgart until 2021, insists that is not the case.

He told Le Parisien: “I have not signed anything with Bayern.

“The interest of such a club makes me happy, but today I am focused on Stuttgart. I do not think about next summer.”

While reluctant to look to the future, Pavard is prepared to reflect on events of the past.

He still feels that France’s efforts in Russia should have earned greater recognition, with the likes of Raphael Varane and Antoine Griezmann overlooked in the 2018 Ballon d’Or vote.

Pavard said of an award which went to Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric, who suffered World Cup final heartache with Croatia: “I would have liked to see a Frenchman win it, knowing that players such as Raphael Varane - who is the only one to have won the World Cup and the Champions League in the same year - and Antoine Griezmann had a great years.

“They would have deserved it.”

World Cup-winning exploits were not enough for that pair, but nobody can take France’s achievement away from them.

Pavard played a leading role in their global triumph, with a spectacular strike during a 4-3 victory over Lionel Messi’s Argentina at the last-16 stage set to live long in the memory.

Recalling that effort, the highly-rated full-back said: “That goal has changed my life.

“Things have gone to another dimension. That goal went around the world.

“Before, few people knew me, but since then, things have changed. I am recognised everywhere. I am asked about that goal almost every day.”

While Pavard will forever have those happy memories, he is currently trying to avoid making some unhappy ones.

Stuttgart have endured a difficult 2018-19 campaign to date and sit just outside the Bundesliga drop zone as a result.