Paul Onuachu ‘happy’ to open Super Eagles account

The FC Midtjylland striker scored his maiden goal in his second appearance for Gernot Rohr’s men at the Stephen Keshi Stadium

Paul Onuachu has expressed his delight after scoring his first goal for in their 1-0 win over in Tuesday’s friendly.

The forward, making his second appearance for the three-time African champions, fired home a long-range shot with only 10 seconds into the encounter to help Gernot Rohr’s men extend their unbeaten run to seven games.

The Midtjylland striker who is hoping to make the squad for the 2019 has vowed to work harder in order to continue representing the Super Eagles.

"I am very happy to score my first Nigerian goal in such a nice way, but it was only one game," Onuachu told BBC Sport.

"To be honest I was also surprised that it came that early in the game but this is football and I can only thank my team-mates.

"I still have a lot of work to do because my dream is to continue to represent my country.

"I would love to play for Nigeria in the Nations Cup but I must fight hard to earn a place among the squad."

Onuachu who has 14 league goals for Midtjylland this season will look to continue the impressive form when his side take on Nordsjælland on Saturday.