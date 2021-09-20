Paul Onuachu: Genk extend Super Eagles striker’s contract

With this, the Nigeria international will now represent the four-time Belgian First Division kings until 2024

Belgian top-flight side Genk have announced the extension of Paul Onuachu’s contract until 2024.

Thanks to his impressive displays for Danish side Midtjylland, the Nigeria international was snapped up by the Smurfs in August 2019.

His presence at the Luminus Arena has been a huge blessing – with his goals helping the club secure crucial wins. Onuachu also contributed a great deal to the club’s triumph in the Belgian Cup for the 2020–21 campaign.

“Our club has reached an agreement with Paul Onuachu on a contract extension for one season. He is now connected to KRC Genk until mid-2024,” a statement from the Genk website read.

“Our Nigerian phenomenon made his debut on September 1, 2019, for KRC Genk. In his first season, he scored 10 times, in his second the counter only stopped at a staggering 35 goals.

“It earned him the title of top scorer, and because Paul is much more than a goalscoring machine, he was also voted Professional Footballer of the Year.

“In the meantime, he has taken the 50-goal mark for our club. Last Thursday, Onuachu was again decisive with the winner in Vienna, yesterday [on Sunday], he did it again in the derby at Stayen.

“It brings its total in the current campaign to six goals. In his last 51 games as Genkie, Paul scored no less than 42 goals.

“As a club, we are very proud to still have Paul Onuachu in our midst. Together we will do everything we can to achieve our ambitions.”

Prior to this transfer update, Genk technical director Dimitri de Conde had urged Premier League outfit Liverpool to consider a move for the towering goal machine.

"Did you see Liverpool against Chelsea? Liverpool have the best strikers, but none with the same profile as Onuachu,” he was quoted by Het Belang van Limburg:

"He would have scored against 10 men.

"I'm not saying that Paul would play 90 minutes every week in Liverpool, but a club like that could really use him."

Onuachu was on target for Genk as they silenced Sint-Truiden 2-1 on Sunday. He is expected to lead John van den Brom’s attack in Wednesday’s league showdown against Royal Antwerp.