Partey’s Atletico Madrid end winless run in comeback victory over Espanyol

Los Rojiblancos got back to winning ways on Sunday, but had to work their way from behind

Thomas Partey was in the side which claimed a 3-1 victory over at the Wanda Metropolitano in on Sunday afternoon.

The Spanish capital club suffered a disappointing 2-1 loss at in midweek, with the Ghanaian midfielder scoring an own goal in the tie.

That result stretched their winless run to three games having drawn at and earlier in the league.

Though Sergi Darder gave Espanyol the lead on Sunday, Atleti rallied back through Angel Correa, Alvaro Morata and Koke to move them within a point of leaders .

Partey was on parade for the entire 90 minutes and received a yellow card for a foul five minutes from full-time.

He had 50 touches on ball, made 50 accurate passes (80%), while on the defensive side the 26-year-old made one clearance, two interceptions and three tackles.

His attention will now shift towards the 2021 qualifiers where take on and Sao Tome and Principe.