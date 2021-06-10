Partey: Arsenal midfielder rejoins Ghana squad for Cote d’Ivoire friendly after Morocco absence

The Gunner has touched base with the Black Stars in Cape Coast as preparations continue for The Elephants

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Teye Partey has linked up with Ghana’s squad for their upcoming international friendly fixture against Cote d’Ivoire on Saturday.

The 27-year-old rejoined the Black Stars on Wednesday after being excused from the trip for Tuesday’s 1-0 away friendly loss to Morocco.

CK Akonnor’s outfit are set to host Cote d’Ivoire in Cape Coast on Saturday as preparations continue for commencement of the second round of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers in September.

Partey was caught up in controversy earlier this week after he was surprisingly missing from Ghana’s travelling squad for the trip to Morocco despite being earlier spotted in the Black Stars camp.

Media reports claimed the former Atletico Madrid man’s absence was a result of being kicked out of the national camp for a late arrival, speculations the Ghana Football Association later rubbished.

“Thomas travelled to Cape Coast on Thursday to meet Coach Charles Akonnor over some personal issues. After the meeting which lasted for about an hour, the Coach excused him from the trip to Morocco – and asked him to report to camp for the second game against Ivory Coast,” the GFA said in a team news ahead of the Morocco duel.

“As the first Deputy Captain of the Black Stars, Thomas later joined his colleagues in training to show solidarity and support before leaving for Accra. The Arsenal midfielder will therefore team up with the rest of the squad on Thursday when the team returns from Morocco.”

Partey is not the only new face in the Black Stars’ camp ahead of Saturday’s meeting with Cote d’Ivoire as Brentford winger Tariq Fosu has also linked up with the rest of the squad.

Like the Arsenal man, Fosu was also reportedly kicked out of the Morocco trip for a late arrival in camp.

“Tariqe reported to camp Friday evening, after the sides training session in Cape Coast. Coach Akonnor engaged him briefly and told him that reporting late has scuppered his chances of travelling with the team to Morocco. The Brentford winger will also join the team on Thursday for the game against Ivory Coast,” the GFA said on the wideman’s situation.

Ghana are looking to bounce back to winning ways against Cote d’Ivoire after falling to Jawad El-Yamiq’s lone goal for Morocco on Tuesday.