Paris Saint-Germain humiliated by Lille as title celebrations scuppered

The champions needed a point to wrap up the Ligue 1 crown but instead suffered a 5-1 thrashing against the team in second

Paris Saint Germain lost three players in the first half as their title celebrations were postponed courtesy of a 5-1 defeat at .

The champions, who needed only a point at the Stade Pierre Mauroy to clinch a second successive league crown, were comprehensively beaten by the team in second place, with PSG transfer target Nicolas Pepe amongst the scorers on a famous night for Lille.

The result marked a record defeat for the club under their Qatari ownership, which took charge of the club in 2011.

The champions fell behind after just seven minutes when Thomas Meunier put through his own goal.

Juan Bernat equalized soon after for Thomas Tuchel’s title-chasing visitors, but the wheels began to fall off for PSG when skipper Thiago Silva was forced off injured, to be replaced by Thilo Kehrer.