Pallister: Pogba can be the world's best midfielder

The French star was linked with a move away in the summer but has so far remained at Old Trafford and starred in the Red Devils season opener

Former defender Gary Pallister believes Paul Pogba has the potential to be the world's best midfielder if his talents are harnessed correctly.

After months of speculation linking the 26-year-old with a move away from Old Trafford, Pogba started the Red Devils first match of the new Premier League season and impressed in a 4-0 win over .

The 2018 World Cup winner assisted United's final two goals on Sunday with his ball for Marcus Rashford's second goal particularly eye-catching.

Pogba's performance left Pallister in no doubt that the Frenchman is a very special talent but that he must be playing with a clear head to live up to his potential.

"The ball that he put through for Rashford, the drive and making the goal for Daniel James; that’s the Paul Pogba that we want to see," Pallister told AmericanGambler.com.

"If you can harness that talent then you have one of the best midfield players in the world, if not the best.

"It all depends on Paul, what he sees, what he believes and what he wants to do. If he’s not happy at Manchester United, as [Ole Gunnar Solskjaer] said, he wants players that want to play for the shirt; that are desperate to play for the shirt.

"Until we get closer to the end of the transfer window for the clubs in then there will always be this conjecture.

"Ole has been very positive about Paul staying and wanting to get the best out of him as he’s a fantastic player and on his day we are talking about a world-class player."

Rashford was the beneficiary of Pogba's strong performance against the Blues as he bagged a double to prove he's capable of filling Romelu Lukaku's shoes this season.

Pallister was full of praise for the young English attacker, who he believes is benefitting from Solskjaer's guidance in the final third.

"There are big expectations on Marcus and I thought he put his penalty away clinically and I look at him as a more instinctive finisher," Pallister said.

Article continues below

"Sometimes he has too much time, but I thought on Sunday he was clinical as he had a little bit of time but he put his second away fantastically well. Maybe that’s something that Ole has been working on with him, as there was no better finisher than Ole Gunnar.

"When you get into those situations you want someone with a cool head and immaculate finishing, and Marcus was absolutely clinical with his second goal.

"There’s been a lot of expectation on Marcus for both and Manchester United for a while. He will play in a three-pronged attack either up front or on the flank, and he’s comfortable in all of those areas. He’s maturing, and there’s no doubt he’s the man now Lukaku has gone."