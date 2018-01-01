Palace wonderkid Wan Bissaka: 2018 was my breakthrough but 2019 can be better

The youngster has made a huge impact on the Premier League this season but he is only focused on improving his game, despite much of his recent praise

Aaron Wan-Bissaka has made a huge impact at Crystal Palace, establishing himself as Roy Hodgson's main option at right-back, with all-star displays coming in big games including the recent 3-2 win away at Manchester City.

The 21-year-old has become a regular this season with 22 appearances in all competitions for Palace after making his professional debut for the club in February last year.

His most recent display saw him go up directly against one of the Premier League's best players in Eden Hazard, where he fared well at Selhurst Park despite the 1-0 defeat on Sunday. Wan-Bissaka reflected that 2018 has been a great year for him, but believes he can progress further in the coming calendar year.

“It was a breakthrough year for me," Wan Bissaka told journalists. "It changed a lot for me. My aim is to do better next year. I didn't expect the breakthrough to come the way it has. I'm grateful for it and I'll take the chances.”

"[Against Chelsea] I just played my game. My aims to stop them doing what they're good at. That's what I aimed to do.”

Wan-Bissaka also made his England Under 21 debut in September and now some think that he could be in line for a senior debut, having become a regular in the Premier League.

Gareth Southgate is no stranger to giving promising youngsters a chance in the England team, but Wan-Bissaka insists he still proud to be part of the U21 set up for now.

“We'll have to see with that," he added. "The aim is to just go forward, whether England or the Under-21s and just keep improving."

Palace next face an away trip to Wolves on Wednesday, as the club seek to steer comfortably clear of the relegation zone for another season.