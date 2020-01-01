Ex-Ghana full-back Paintsil praying to become Black Stars coach

The former right-back hopes to take charge of the Ghanaian senior squad in the future

Retired Black Stars defender John Paintsil dreams of becoming coach of the national team upon completion of his coaching badges, and has revealed that he once harboured hopes of becoming a policeman.

The 39-year-old had a playing career that spanned 17 years, featuring for clubs in his native Ghana, , Israel and .

He called time on his career in 2016 and briefly had a spell as assistant coach of South African Premier Soccer League side between 2016 and 2017.

More teams

However, Paintsil is aiming much higher in wanting to lead his country, having represented the Black Stars 89 times from 2001 to 2013 and played at the two World Cups.

"Yes, I’m working on my badges," he said on Citisports. “We are just waiting on the FA to give us the green light as to when we can do the course.

“Coaching the national team will be a dream come true, so I’ll be praying towards that," he added. “Coaching the national team would be a very interesting [challenge].”

Paintsil further explained why he has decided to go into coaching after hanging up his boots, citing a desire to mentor those who want to take a playing path in football as he did.

“I want to use coaching to become a father, mentor, teacher and friend to the youth who want to use football as a career. I want to be very special for my players in particular and all footballers in general,” he told Graphic Sports. “I started from South Africa and acquired a Licence D.

"When I returned to Ghana, I wanted to acquire the A licence but the FA was not working at the time, so it affected my programme. I am still waiting for the right time to upgrade my licence, though with the experience gained in South Africa I can coach any team that comes my way.”

Article continues below

Paintsil had also revealed that he wanted to become a police officer while growing up because of his father and football being something of a distant ambition at that time.

”I’ve always admired police officers, because my father was a police officer,” he said. "I was only playing football because I enjoyed it, but what I really wanted to do was to join the police service.

”Growing up, I was only waiting to finish with my secondary education and join the police service, but then football came calling.”