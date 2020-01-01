Ozil loves to help kids – Sogut marvels at Arsenal star’s philanthropic gestures

The German’s agent has praised the Gunners star's lifestyle off the field, while hinting the midfielder is happy at the Emirates Stadium

star Mesut Ozil is a “great lad” due to his immense levels of humanitarian activities, according to his agent Dr Erkut Sogut.

Known for his brilliance on the field of play, the 31-year-old is also celebrated for the kindness that has won him several accolades.

It will be recalled that the midfielder used his World Cup prize money from ’s triumph in 2014 to help 23 Brazilian youngsters undergo surgery – which earned him the Laureus Sports for Good award.



Ozil was also named as the German Football Ambassador for his charity work in football.

As part of an exclusive interview with Goal during his visit to Lagos masterminded by Integral, the football intermediary and lawyer applauded the ex- player’s ‘unbelievable’ qualities.

“Ozil is a great lad who loves to help kids and he says I need to give back while I’m playing and making money. I can’t wait because the kids need it now,” Sogut tells Goal.

“Today, he is giving out jerseys to make these kids happy and encourage them to follow their dreams and visions. Tomorrow, Mesut is operating kids somewhere else.

“We have the terminally ill kids he invites to every home game with their family and meets them afterwards. It is unbelievable because he does it every day and everywhere.”





Under Mikel Arteta, Ozil is enjoying the beautiful game again and Sogut who is mindful of the speculation surrounding his client’s future insists the playmaker will remain in London at least until the summer of 2021.

“I think [Mikel] Arteta is a very good manager and he learned from the best coaches in the world. He was on the sidelines with Pep Guardiola for years and I think he knows what he is doing,” he continued.

“Ozil is more than happy at the Emirates Stadium. He loves the club, he loves the fans and he loves the city. This is his seventh year as a Gunner and he loves being a part of the Arsenal community. That is his home.”