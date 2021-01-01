Ozil: I'll never regret my decision to join Arsenal

The Gunners midfielder says that he has enjoyed his time at the Emirates, even if the last several months have been difficult

Mesut Ozil says he will never regret his decision to join as the German star seemingly moves closer and closer to the exit door at the Emirates.

Ozil originally joined Arsenal in 2013, making the move in a reported £42.5 million ($57.5m) move.

He went on to be an instant success in north London, helping guide the club to three FA Cups and a Community Shield while also earning the club's player of the season award in 2015-16.

However, in recent years, Ozil's role has diminished to the point where he has been excluded altogether by manager Mikel Arteta.

The German international was left out of Arsenal's Premier League and squads this season as he appears set to leave the club in the very near future.

However, despite the frustrations of recent months, Ozil says he looks at his time in London fondly, adding that he will never be ashamed of his Arsenal career.

"Of course," he replied on Twitter when asked if he's enjoyed his time with the club. "There have been many ups and downs so far, but all in all I’ll never regret my decision to join Arsenal. And to be honest, the last couple of games before the corona break in February & March 2020 made [it] really a lot [of] fun.

"I’ve enjoyed that time a lot and I’ve thought we’re really on a very positive way. But after the break things unfortunately changed..."

Ozil also reflected on his time with Arsene Wenger, who managed the midfielder from 2013-18 before stepping down and being replaced by Unai Emery.

"Arsene Wenger is a special coach in my career, one that I have total respect for," Ozil said. "He is a great coach with numerous titles. Most of all, he's a great, sincere person.

"I associate him with my greatest Arsenal successes. I will always remember that time with him positively."

Ozil has been linked with a number of potential destinations in recent weeks, having been linked with as well as clubs in .

But one team that Ozil ruled out is , having reiterated that he would never play for the Gunners' rivals.

When asked to choose between Tottenham or no club at all, Ozil replied: "Easy question. Retire!"