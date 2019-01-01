'Ozil hasn't learned any lessons' - German is too good for Arsenal snub, says Wright

The former Gunners striker believes the World Cup winner will continue to play his own game despite falling out of favour at times under Unai Emery

Mesut Ozil will not have “learned any lessons” during a testing time at , says Ian Wright, with the German still playing his own game because he is “too good not to be involved”.

Despite being a playmaker of World Cup-winning calibre, the 30-year-old has found himself out of favour at times this season.

Questions of his attitude and contribution to the Gunners cause have been asked, with it suggested on a regular basis that his days in north London may be numbered.

Ozil has never offered any indication that he is looking for a move though, having committed to a lucrative contract in 2018, and has played his way back into his manager’s plans.

Arsenal legend Wright sees nothing different from the mercurial talent, saying: “I don't think that Mesut has learned any lessons.

“I think that how he plays is how he will continue to play.

“If you look at his stats and his running stats he runs back as much as anybody else. He does his fair share of that kind of stuff.

“The way he plays he's too good a player to not be involved at all.

“Whatever people are saying about that he doesn't do it against the top six, I'm not interested.

“Against teams like Newcastle and the rest he will do it and that's where you will pick points up. I'm satisfied with that.”

Wright has also suggested that Ozil’s efforts are not been aided by some of those around him.

He boasts the ability to pick the tightest of locks, but needs the likes of Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to give him more to work with.

Wright added: “He only needs to glimpse you, same as [Dennis] Bergkamp.

“They only need to glimpse where you are and they will get the ball into you.

“I believe some of the time the movement up the front is not good enough to really take full advantage of someone like Mesut Ozil.”

Emery will be hoping to see his attacking unit click away at on Sunday, with the Gunners seeking to cement their place inside the Premier League’s top four and clamber back above arch-rivals .