Ozil 'happy and healthy' ahead of new Arsenal season after 'amazing' summer wedding

The ex-Germany international married Amine Gulse in Istanbul in June, and says the experience has had a positive effect ahead of the new campaign

playmaker Mesut Ozil has revealed he is “happy and healthy” ahead of the new season, and says his marriage to partner Amine Gulse has made him “calm” as the 2019-20 campaign approaches.

The pair wed in Amine’s adopted home city of Istanbul in earlier this summer after two years together, with the country’s president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, playing the part of Ozil’s best man.

And, while the former international concedes organising the ceremony ate into his off-season holiday, he claims it was an “amazing” experience and one that has had a positive effect on life away from playing football.

Speaking to Arsenal’s official website, the 30-year-old said: “Outside the pitch, you have to be happy.

“If you find the right person, which is what I did, you’re more calm in your life. I think it helps a lot in your job as well.

“I am really happy, I am healthy and I got married, so I am calm.

“It’s always difficult to plan everything during the season.

“When you live in London but the wedding is in Istanbul, it’s difficult and needs time.

“The first two weeks of my vacation, it was really hard to organise everything to make everything fixed with my wife.

“But it was an amazing wedding, we had a lot of fun with my friends and family and her friends and family. We had a good time.”

Ozil, who arrived in the English capital from in 2013, is closing in on 250 appearances for the Gunners, and is keen to play a pivotal role as the club look to improve on last season’s fifth-place finish.

Currently contracted to Arsenal until the end of June 2021, the number 10 says he would like to add more silverware to his collection over the coming months after suffering final defeat at the hands of London rivals in May.

“You want always to win a title,” he said, “so we are working hard and let’s see what happens.”

Arsenal’s 2019-20 Premier League campaign gets underway on August 11 with a visit to , followed by a home clash with six days later.