Ozil frustration boils over as Arsenal star throws coat at Everton staff

The former Real Madrid man was not at his best on Sunday afternoon and was substituted in the second period

manager Marco Silva has insisted he did not see ’s Mesut Ozil throw a coat in his direction during the Premier League clash on Sunday.

The Gunners were beaten 1-0 by Everton at Goodison Park - a result that sees them move up to ninth in table.

However, one of the biggest talking points from the afternoon on Merseyside was Ozil’s decision to lob a coat in the direction of the host’s technical area in the game’s latter proceedings.

The incident occurred after Shkodran Mustafi cynically tripped Toffees striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin off ball, causing a furious reaction from Silva and his coahes.

In the aftermath, several Arsenal and members of staff were involved in altercations, and Ozil inexplicably decided to throw his coat in the direction of the home bench.

However, Silva took little time to reflect on the scenes during his post-match press conference.

“I didn’t see anything,” was the Portuguese coach’s short response after the game.

However, his opposite number, Unai Emery, managed to shed some light on the situation.

“Mustafi arrived late in this action and I think it was a yellow card,” he said after the game. “I spoke to Silva because he comes in my space. [There is] no problem.”

It was a disappointing day for Arsenal, who could have moved up to third with a win. Instead, as long as avoid defeat on Monday against West Ham, the Gunners will drop out of the top four spots altogether.

“I think generally we are well,” said Emery. “I don’t think we are very bad. It is a bad result and not a good performance but we are fourth.”

The Spanish coach selected Ozil from the start at Goodison, the fifth match in row he has started the midfielder. The former World Cup winner had appeared to be on his way out of the Emirates earlier in the campaign, but on Sunday he was even selected to captain the side.

Ozil lasted 74 minutes before he was replaced with Alex Iwobi, and subsequently became embroiled in the altercation between the two technical areas.

Next up for Arsenal they host in the first leg of their quarter-final tie, before finalists travel to north London four days later.