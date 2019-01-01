Oxlade-Chamberlain signs new Liverpool long-term contract

The England midfielder has fought back from knee surgery to earn himself a new extension at Anfield

have announced midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has signed a new four-year deal with the Anfield club.

The international, who joined the club at the 2017 transfer deadline from , has now committed his future to the European champions until 2023.

“I’m really, really excited - it’s been in the pipeline for a little while, so it’s nice to finally get it done and just extend my time here, which I am really looking forward to,” Oxlade-Chamberlain told Liverpool's official website.

