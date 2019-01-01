Oxlade-Chamberlain: Selfish Salah doesn’t pass to us!

The Reds midfielder believes his team-mate needs to be focused on the net if he is to keep up his goal-scoring numbers

star Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is happy for Mohamed Salah to keep being selfish, as long as he keeps scoring the goals that win matches for the Anfield side.

The Egyptian was on the receiving end of criticism from Sadio Mane in the Reds’ 3-0 victory over last month.

Salah's failure to pass the ball on numerous occasions to better positioned team-mates at Turf Moor sparked the ire of his fellow forward, though the pair have since reconciled.

Still, Oxlade-Chamberlain, speaking on Football Focus' 'Finish the Sentence', made light of the incident when asked to complete the phrase 'Mohamed Salah isn't selfish because...'

"Isn't selfish?" the international quipped to BBC Sport . "Are you winding me up? The guy doesn't pass to us. Are you mad? Ask Sadio!

“No, Mo Salah isn’t selfish because he’s a goalscorer," he added. "He’s got to do that. We can’t expect him to pass us the ball all the time and him to score loads of goals.

“The way he plays wins us games, so he’s got to do what he’s got to do. He scores, we win the game. I’m happy. Mo, do what you want!”

Salah is likely to start against his former club when Jurgen Klopp’s side face at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

The attacker will not only come up against his old club, but an old team-mate in Frank Lampard, with the pair playing together at the London side for six months before Lampard's Chelsea career came to an end.

Salah moved to Stamford Bridge in 2014 but struggled for game time under Jose Mourinho, and made loan moves to both and , with the latter then making the switch permanent in 2016.

Article continues below

After a hugely successful season in Serie A, Liverpool broke their transfer record to sign the winger, who went on to net 32 times in that domestic campaign, breaking the Premier League record for goals in a 38-game season.

Liverpool sit top of the table after five games, and could maintain their 100 percent record with a win over Frank Lampard’s side as they seek a sixth successive victory. Chelsea, meanwhile, join a host of teams on eight points after their two victories, two draws and a loss.

The two clubs have already faced each other this season as the Blues lost out on penalties in the UEFA Super Cup in Istanbul in August.