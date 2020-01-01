Oxlade-Chamberlain admits to ‘strange’ title feeling as Liverpool wait on trophy presentation

The Reds have wrapped up their top-flight crown in record time, but are keen to avoid a drop in intensity following confirmation of their triumph

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain admits to experiencing “strange” emotions on the back of ’s Premier League title triumph.

The Reds’ dominance of a domestic scene in 2019-20 had them on course to land a much-coveted top-flight crown from a long way out.

It appeared at one stage that the coronavirus pandemic could scupper their plans to bring a 30-year wait for title glory to a close.

Jurgen Klopp’s side, however, returned to action and saw themselves over the line with seven games to spare – a new record.

A humbling 4-0 defeat was suffered to Manchester City in their first outing after seeing a coronation confirmed, with Oxlade-Chamberlain revealing that those at Anfield are unsure how to react to what they have achieved.

The international told BBC Sport: “I know it feels good because I know it's meant to feel amazing.

“But at the minute it hasn't really sunk in because the games are still coming thick and fast. We're still in the same mindset of finishing as strong as possible and win all the games.

“Usually I guess when guys become champions, there's one, maybe two games to go – sometimes the last day of the season – and once it's done it's holiday and it's a whole time to reflect on the season.

“For us, it's a bit of a strange one because we haven't really had a chance to really sit back and sort take in what we've done for this season.

“But I mean it obviously feels amazing to know that we made it over the line and we've got that silverware for the club. We haven't really had time to stop and take it all in properly yet.”

Liverpool still have the chance to better City’s record haul of 100 points before the current campaign comes to a close, while being aware that they are now there to be shot at after returning to the loftiest of perches.

Oxlade-Chamberlain knows that high standards must be maintained by all of those at Anfield, now and in and future.

He added: “It's a test of, ‘Right, now we need to go again and we need to go to the next stage and how far can we push this?’

“We don't know but we need to do everything we can to try and stay where we are now and develop again because the league develops every single year and all teams strengthen.

“It's hard to keep up those levels and that consistency every year. We now need to keep pushing and pushing ourselves.

“Playing for this manager, that's exactly what he does every day. That's what we know and what we've come to expect. That's just normal now.”