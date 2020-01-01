Owen Coyle: We can win games with our style

The former Wigan manager believes that keeping concentration for the entire duration of the final will be the key to clinching the title...

coach Owen Coyle stated that he wouldn’t tinker with their style of play ahead of the final face-off against on Saturday evening with the (ISL) title at stake.

The Marina Machans are known for their attacking brand of football where they take the game to the opposition and have been amongst the most exciting teams to watch in the current edition of the ISL.

“I have nothing but utmost respect for ATK, for the quality of players they have. We will stick to our style because we believe that we can win games with it. We are still under pressure as we go into the final and we want to be because that’s when we are at our best. When this is team is focused and concentrated, that's when our quality kicks in,” said Coyle.

Under Coyle, Chennaiyin FC have only suffered only two defeats in 14 matches and the Irish coach is keen to build on that momentum. He also mentioned that ATK are a ‘dangerous’ opponent and have a very good coach in Antonio Habas.

“I think we have worked very so hard to reach the final and we are not here by accident. We have a been a team who had to win every week because of the form of the others - Odisha were winning, Mumbai were winning and obviously the top three teams (ATK, Goa and Bengaluru) have been set for a long time.

“The players get the credit for that mentality to keep winning in that kind of situation. I think we showed an incredible mentality and it has been so enjoyable to watch and we don't want to come this far just to stop there. We obviously want to see that through against a very dangerous opponent and a wonderful coach. It's been an exciting season and we want to make sure that we finish on a high,” said Coyle.

The Chennaiyin coach was questioned of how he would look to tackle the in-form duo of Roy Krishna and David Williams, who were on the scoresheet in the second leg of the play-offs to knock out .

“Most teams in the league have some wonderful strikers. To be fair on their ability, they (Krishna and Williams) have played together in the past and so they know how each other plays. Williams, in the second leg (of the play-offs), turned the game against Bengaluru and that's what big players do.

“I can speak about the one game that we had to play against ATK, when we had to win. We went there and we were outstanding, we score three goals and could have scored more with the chances we had. But we were always understanding that they were a real threat because they had some chances of their own.

“This game is not about individuals and everybody knows their role and what their responsibilities are. It's not Krishna and Williams that need to be looked after by a player but as a group. It's not up to only an individual player. We have some talented players but our strength is as a group,” he explained.

Prabir Das is having an outstanding season as his runs down the right flank have caused havoc against most teams. He will be up against Lallianzuala Chhangte, who has scored the most goals from open play – seven - for an Indian player.

“If ATK are going to line-up they way they have with the three at the back and the wing backs playing high up, you are going to face some attacking threats. I think we are two attack-minded teams and I think the key tomorrow will be the team who takes care of the ball. If we take care of the ball, we will be the team to impose ourselves on ATK. It's a wonderful game that we are looking forward to,” he opined.