Otamendi 'doing well' after being robbed at home, Benfica confirm

Benfica defender Nicolas Otamendi was the victim of a robbery at his house in the early hours of Monday morning, the Portuguese side confirmed.

The Portuguese Judiciary Police are investigating the crime, which occurred as the former Manchester City player returned home from Benfica's 4-1 victory at Famalicao in the Primeira Liga.

Benfica clarified that the player, his wife and son are in good health despite the traumatic incident.

What has been said?

A statement from Benfica read: "Benfica confirms that their player Nico Otamendi was the victim of a robbery at his home during the early hours of today.

"The athlete and the family are doing well , despite the enormous discomfort caused by the situation they are experiencing.

"Sport Lisboa e Benfica calls for the privacy of the player and his family to be respected by all the media, while awaiting the conduct of investigations initiated by the authorities."

What happened to Otamendi?

A report in Correio da Manha says the Argentina international was attacked by four assailants as he returned to his home in Aroeira following his side's match against Famalicao.

He was then allegedly forced to open the door, tied up and had a belt put around his neck.

The culprits were then said to have went in to the rooms where his wife and son were and took jewellery and watches from the property.

