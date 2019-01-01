Ostracized Mputu asks to be forgiven by TP Mazembe

The experienced forward was rebuked by the club for his behaviour having been substituted during the club’s game against Motema Pembe on Sunday

Tout Puissant Mazembe forward Tresor Mputu has apologized to the club’s president Moise Katumbi, supporters and his teammates for his conduct in Sunday’s encounter with DC Motema Pembe.

The 34-year-old reacted badly to his withdrawal in Sunday’s game, and scenes turned sour as he directed expletives at Katumbi, who was said to be hurt and disappointed by the striker’s attitude.

On Tuesday, however, the already-sanctioned Mputu was remorseful about Sunday’s events and tendered an apology to the club.

"I'm sure people misinterpreted this. President Katumbi, I am your son. I beg for forgiveness from you and from every supporter who was angered by my reaction on Sunday,” Mputu told Lubumbashi television on Monday [via FootDRC].

“I have never insulted anyone on this team and I never would. I no longer have a long career; I would like to finish my few remaining years of playing football, without having disputes with people."

The club disciplined the player in the aftermath of the incident with Damien Simbi, a club official, revealing the club president’s disappointment.

“President Moise Katumbi is very touched and disappointed by this attitude. Mputu will be sanctioned,” Simbi told the club’s website on Monday.

Article continues below

“Admittedly, he has done wonders and achieved exploits for the club in the past, and we are proud of it. The club is grateful and pays tribute to him, but there he crossed the red line.”

are top of the standings with 35 points after 13 games, with AS and Groupe Bazano trailing by seven points having played two games more.

They face AC on Wednesday afternoon as they seek to increase their advantage over their title challengers.