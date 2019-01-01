Osinachi Ohale: Super Falcons defender joins CD Tacon from Vaxjo

The defender has joined the Spanish topflight side after agreeing personal terms and passing her medicals

Spanish Liga Iberdrola club CD Tacon have announced the signing of international Osinachi Ohale on a permanent deal.

Goal understands that Ohale was finally allowed to make the switch from Swedish Damallsvenskan title hopefuls Vaxjo after protracted talks with Tacon.

The 27-year-old had joined Vaxjo in the summer of 2018 from Vittsjo and played a prominent role in their title chase this season as they sit in second place after 16 games.

Having suffered a 9-1 humiliation at the hands of , the topflight newcomers were forced to boost their defence with her vast experience.​

Having completed her move to Tacon, the defender has expressed gratitude to her former Swedish club Vaxjo and is eager to impress in .

Tacon, who have been taken over by but will officially take effect next year, will be the fifth club for Ohale who began her career with Delta Queens.

She will be the fourth Nigerian to seal a permanent switch to Spain this summer after Asisat Oshoala to Barcelona, Peace Efih to de Huelva and Chidinma Okeke to Madrid.

Ohale has won four African Women's Cup of Nations title and featured at three Fifa Women's World Cup with the Super Falcons.

The Super Falcons star will hope to make her debut for Tacon when they travel to face Efih's Sporting de Huelva on September 14.