Osimhen troubled 'important defender' Godin - Former Napoli player Ferrara

On a positive note, the Super Eagle has been in good form for his club and has managed four goals in as many matches for the club in all competitions

Ex-Napoli defender Ciro Ferrara has lauded Nigeria international Victor Osimhen for his contribution in the game against Cagliari and placing defender Diego Godin in tough situations.

The Super Eagle attacker opened the scoring in the 11th minute when Piotr Zielinski picked him up in the area. It was the only goal after the first half despite the numerous chances created.

In the 57th minute, the striker was felled by the Uruguay international, and Napoli captain Lorenzo Insigne converted the penalty.

"The standing ovation of the fans is wonderful, but it is precisely the attitude that makes the difference," Ferrara told DAZN said as quoted by Tutto Napoli.

"It is right that he enjoys this moment, he really played a great game, putting important defenders like Godin in difficulty.

"Napoli is strong, very strong, especially in the aerial balls. They played three delicate games that they won despite the difficulties such as Osimhen's dismissal [against Venezia] or [Piotr] Zielinski's injury.

"With Juventus, they went behind and then he recovered [to win 2-1]. The last three games, however, Napoli have literally dominated the opponents."

The West African has now scored at least a goal in each of his last four matches for Napoli across all competitions.

Recently, Osimhen stated what has inspired him to produce his fine exploits in the ongoing campaign.

"It was important for me to start the season well and I want to thank the coach for his confidence in me. I’m honoured to play for this club," the striker said. "Last year, I had Covid and then got a bad injury.

"I’m in good shape this season. I’m training consistently and I’m listening to the advice the coach gives me and the help I get from the team. I’m pleased with what I’m doing but I know I need to continue working hard.

"We all need to continue down this track."

Article continues below

Sunday's victory powered Napoli to the top of the Serie A table with an unblemished record of 18 points out of six games – two points above second-placed AC Milan.

Defending champions Inter Milan come in third position with 14 points after drawing 2-2 with Atalanta on Saturday at San Siro Stadium.

The Naples-based charges will now focus on the Europa League assignment against Spartak Moscow. They drew 2-2 with Leicester City in their initial European encounter.