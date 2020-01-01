Osimhen set to complete €81 million Napoli move from Lille – report

The Nigeria international has decided to team up with the Parthenopeans and the deal could be completed as early as Thursday

striker Victor Osimhen has reportedly entered into negotiations with , having made up his mind to join the side.

The forward has been linked with a number of European clubs following his eye-catching performances for Christophe Galtier’s men in the 2019-20 season.

The Parthenopeans have, however, been leading the race to secure his signature and the striker was believed to be close to securing a move to the side last month but his agent raised the issue of racism in .

international Kalidou Koulibaly recently revealed the Super Eagles striker called him to make an enquiry about racial discrimination in the country and advised him on steps to take if he eventually joins the Parthenopeans.

Goal gathered the 21-year-old forward recently changed his agent which led to the delay in wrapping up his transfer to the Stadio San Paolo outfit.

The striker is now close to sealing an €81 million move to the Parthenopeans which is subject to successful medical examinations, having been swayed by manager Gennaro Gattuso’s genuine interest in him.

According to L'Equipe, Osimhen could complete his move to the side on Thursday and it is believed the striker will earn seven times more money than he currently earns at Lille.

Last summer the French outfit sold international Nicolas Pepe to for £72 million but Osimhen’s deal could be the best ever for the Mastiffs.

The forward joined the Stade Pierre-Mauroy outfit last summer from Belgian side Charleroi and impressed in his debut campaign with the side.

The 21-year-old scored 18 goals and provided six assists in 38 appearances across all competitions, winning the club’s Player of the Season award and the Marc Vivien Foe best African Player prize in the process.

The forward burst into the limelight at the 2015 U17 World Cup in , where he won the Golden Boot and Silver Ball awards to help win the title.

The Ultimate Strikers Academy graduate, who currently has nine caps for the Super Eagles, will link up with Koulibaly if his transfer is successful.