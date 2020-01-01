Osimhen seals Lille’s comfortable French Cup passage

The Great Danes are through to the competition’s next round after defeating the fifth division outfit on Saturday

Victor Osimhen found the net to send into the French Cup Round of 16 thanks to a 2-0 victory away to ESM Gonfreville.

The Nigerian started the game from the bench after replacing Luiz Araujo in the 61st minute, nonetheless, he got the Great Danes’ second goal in the tie’s last minute.

90+1' There it is !!! The @victorosimhen9 GOOOOAAAAALLLLLL that seals our passage through to the @coupedefrance last 16 🙌#ESMGOLOSC 0-2 pic.twitter.com/L9H55tlOgO — LOSC Lille EN (@LOSC_EN) January 18, 2020

After a goalless affair at Le Havre’s Oceane Stadium, Loic Remy broke the deadlock for the visitors thanks to his 69th minute effort.

And when it looked like the hosts – who were left to rue missed chances – would stage a comeback, the former man sealed the victory with a fine finish.

Thanks to this goal, Osimhen now boasts of 15 goals in his debut season for the French topflight outfit having joined from Charleroi as Nicolas Pepe’s replacement.

Mozambique defender Reinildo Mandava was handed a starter’s role by manager Christophe Galtier, but he was replaced in the 51st minute by Domagoj Bradaric.

It's all over ! We're heading into the draw for the last 16 of the @coupedefrance 🏆 🙌. Loïc Rémy and @victorosimhen9 were our scorers at the Stade Océane 👊. #ESMGOLOSC pic.twitter.com/c1sLfrCIgA — LOSC Lille EN (@LOSC_EN) January 18, 2020

Having scaled the hurdle of the fifth division outfit, Lille shift attention to Tuesday’s Coupe de la League clash with at the Groupama Stadium.

Five days later, they welcome PSG to Stade Pierre-Mauroy in a potential cracker.