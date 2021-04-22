Osimhen scores sixth Serie A goal as Napoli push for Champions League spot

The Nigeria forward came off the bench to seal the Blues' emphatic home victory against Simone Inzaghi's men

Victor Osimhen scored his sixth Serie A goal of the season in Napoli's 5-2 hammering of Lazio on Thursday night.

After he failed to find the back of the net in a 1-1 draw with Inter Milan on Sunday, the Super Eagles forward came off the bench to seal his team's big victory at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

Lorenzo Insigne's double and goals from Mattaeo Politano and Dries Mertens powered Gennaro Gattuso's men to a comfortable 4-0 lead but second-half efforts from Ciro Immobile and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic were not enough to inspire Lazio's comeback.

Osimhen replaced Mertens in the 72nd minute and eight minutes later, he benefitted from a Hirving Lozano's assist before blasting home Napoli's fifth goal of the night which sealed all three points.

The strike was Osimhen's third goal in his last five league appearances and he appears to have rediscovered his goalscoring touch after enduring a nine-match goal drought earlier this year.

The 22-year-old has now scored six goals after 18 appearances in his debut Serie A campaign following his big-money move from French Ligue 1 club last August.

Also in action in Naples was Senegal centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly who played entire duration for the hosts while Algeria’s Mohamed Fares featured for Lazio and Ivory Coast’s Jean-Daniel Akpa Akpro was introduced with seven minutes left on the clock.