Osimhen must be more selfish to score goals - Former Napoli star Carnevale

The forward has only managed one goal since joining the Parthenopeans and has been advised on how to find the back of the net week-in, week-out

Former centre-forward Andrea Carnevale has urged Victor Osimhen to be more selfish in order to score more goals.

The 21-year-old teamed up with the Parthenopeans in the summer following his outstanding performances for during his one-year stay.

Napoli paid a club-record fee of €80 million to the French club to secure the attacker's signature, making him the most expensive Nigerian player in history.

More teams

Despite finding the net a number of times warm-up games, the Super Eagles centre-forward has only managed one goal in six appearances across all competitions since his arrival at Stadio San Paolo.

Carnevale, who has no doubt of the abilities of the young attacker, believes he needs to focus on scoring than setting up goals.

“I know Osimhen. For me he is very strong,” Carnevale told Napoli magazine.

“I advise him to be less generous towards his teammates and to start dedicating himself to scoring because he has many in his legs.”

Carnevale, who spent four years at Napoli, also praised international Kalidou Koulibaly as one of the best defenders in the world.

“Koulibaly is among the best defenders in the world. He will continue to be useful for Napoli,” he added.

Napoli are currently third in behind and after gathering 11 points from five games.

The Parthenopeans returned to winning ways against Benevento last weekend after losing their opening league game against AZ Alkmaar.

They are now on a two-game winning run following their victory over in Thursday’s European game.

Osimhen and Koulibaly will be expected to help Gennaro Gattuso’s men maintain the impressive form when they take on in their next league game on Sunday.