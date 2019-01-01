Osimhen: Lille striker named in Ligue 1 Team of the Week
Lille striker Victor Osimhen has been included in the Ligue 1 Team of the Week following his performance against Nimes on Sunday.
The Nigeria international rescued the Great Danes from defeat at Stade Pierre-Mauroy, scoring the equalising goal in their 2-2 draw against the Crocodiles.
The stalemate ensured Christophe Galtier’s men extend their unbeaten run in the French top-flight to four games.
On the back of the displays, the 20-year-old forward has been named as one of the most performing players in the week under review.
Deux Canaris élus dans l'équipe type des fans de la @Ligue1Conforama pour cette 9ème journée. @Ofabio3 & @PalloisN 💪— FC Nantes (@FCNantes) October 9, 2019
#11TypeFans pic.twitter.com/cVJvmCAQPf
Osimhen is also in line to clinch the Ligue 1 Player of the Month award for September, having been shortlisted along with Algeria international and Monaco striker Islam Slimani and Nantes’s Nicolas Pallois.
In total, Osimhen has scored eight goals and provided two assists since his summer switch from Belgian side Sporting Charleroi.
The former Wolfsburg man will hope to replicate the form for Nigeria when they take on Brazil in an international friendly on Sunday.