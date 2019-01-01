Osimhen, Iwobi and Chukwueze lead Nigeria arrivals for Ukraine friendly
Lille’s Victor Osimhen, Villarreal star Samuel Chukwueze and Everton forward Alex Iwobi are among the 18 players in Nigeria's camp ahead of their outing against Ukraine.
The Super Eagles are scheduled to battle Andriy Shevchenko's men in an international friendly match at Dnipro Arena on Tuesday.
Gernot Rohr initially invited 23 players for the fixture in Ukraine but some have opted out for various reasons including captain Ahmed Musa, Leicester City's Wilfred Ndidi and Leganes' Kenneth Omeruo.
Despite getting late call-ups, Bordeaux's Josh Maja, Club Brugge's Dennis Bonaventure, Lokomotiv Moscow's Brian Idowu and PAOK midfielder Anderson Esiti made their way to Dnipro in time.
Goalkeepers Ikechukwu Ezenwa, Francis Uzoho and newbie Maduka Okoye have also made themselves available for training in Ukraine.
Present squad in Dnipro
Goalkeeper: Ikechukwu Ezenwa, Francis Uzoho, Maduka Okoye.
Defenders: Leon Balogun, William Troost-Ekong, Brian Idowu, Jamiliu Collins.
Midfielders: Joe Aribo, Anderson Esiti, Oghenekaro Etebo, Alex Iwobi.
Forwards: Victor Osimhen, Samuel Chukwueze, Josh Maja, Paul Onuachu, Dennis Bonaventure, Samuel Kalu, Moses Simon.