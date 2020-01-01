Osimhen hails ‘solid' Lille performance in Lyon win

The Nigeria international is delighted with his side’s display against Rudi Garcia’s men at Stade Pierre Mauroy

Victor Osimhen has praised ’s ‘solid performance’ in their 1-0 victory against in Sunday’s game.

The Super Eagles star featured for the entirety of the game as Loic Remy’s strike ensured the Great Danes extended their winning streak against the Kids.

The victory at Stade Pierre Mauroy saw Christophe Galtier’s men maintain their fourth spot in the table after gathering 49 points from 28 matches.

“Another win [and] solid performance from the whole squad,” Osimhen posted on Instagram.

Osimhen has been in fine form since his summer move from Charleroi, scoring 18 goals and providing six assists in 38 appearances across all competitions.

The 21-year-old will hope to produce a goalscoring performance when Lille take on Brest in their next league game on Saturday.