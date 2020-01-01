Oshoala on target for Barcelona in AEM Lleida rout

A week from the season opener, the Nigerian star geared up for the new campaign with her effort for the Catalans in Friday's friendly

Asisat Oshoala was on target as thrashed AEM Lleida 5-0 in Friday's international club-friendly ahead of the new season.

Oshoala made her first appearance for the Catalans since their unsuccessful campaign following a 1-0 semi-final defeat to at the Anoeta Stadium a month ago.

Days after returning from holidays, the captain was hoping to continue from where she left off last season, scoring 26 goals in 27 appearances in all competitions for Lluis Cortes' team.

Barcelona started the contest on a high as Alexia Putellas gave them an early lead after four minutes against the Reto Iberdrola side.

The Nigeria international, who aims to surpass her personal best from last season, doubled the lead for the Catalans in the 23rd minute.

After the restart, Aitana Bonmati added the third for Barca in the 61st minute before the Spanish champions won a penalty and Mariona Candentey converted for the fourth three minutes later.

Bonmati scored a minute later to bag her brace to complete the rout for Barcelona at Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper.

After her goal, Oshoala will set her sights on surpassing her 20-league goal feat with the Spanish giants this term after ending her search for a maiden league trophy in Europe last season.

Barcelona will seek to repeat last term's fine outing after becoming the fifth Spanish side to claim the title unbeaten when they open the 2020-21 season against on October 3.