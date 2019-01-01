Oshoala is a shining light for African women in Spain - N'Guessan

The Cote d'Ivoire international is proud of the performances of Africans in Spain, notably the Nigeria international with Barcelona

Cote d'Ivoire international Ange N'Guessan believes international Asisat Oshoala is a shining light for Africans in .

The Ivorian star was snapped up by Primera Iberdrola giants from Lithuanian champions Gintra in mid-2016 before later joining rivals Tenerife in the summer of 2017.

On the part of Oshoala, she initially joined the Spanish giants in January, before being rewarded with a new three-year permanent deal after an impressive loan from Chinese outfit Dalian Quanjian.

During her brief loan spell, Oshoala inspired the Catalans to a maiden Women's final, becoming the first African to play and score at such a stage in their 4-1 loss to .

The three-time African Women's Football Player of the Year has scored 11 goals in 12 Primera Iberdrola outings since arriving in Spain, including the winner in their 1-0 win over de Huelva.

The Tenerife star, who helped Cote d'Ivoire expel Nigeria from the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Qualifiers in early October, has hailed Oshoala's performance amid tough competition in Spain.

"I joined Tenerife after my season at FC Barcelona. It was quite tough to communicate on the pitch and training in a new language," Nguessan told Goal.



"What excites me about this league is the commitment shown by each team and the pleasure involved in being part of my team's success.

"I think at Tenerife it's the support from the fans no matter the result, be it positive or negative. The supporters are always there to get behind us and push us forward.



"The level is very high and all the clubs are part of that. I'm thrilled to be playing in this league where the quality of competition is so high.

"I'm very pleased with how my African sisters are performing in the league. I'm particularly glad for my Nigerian sister (Asisat Oshoala) who reached the Champions League final [last season] with Barcelona. It shows we can all achieve success here."

Besides Nguessan and Oshoala, at least 15 Africans have moved to Spain in the last 12 months, including Zambia's Barbara Banda.