Orsolini worth at least €70 million amid Juventus interest, says Sabatini

The Bologna sporting director talked up the value of the attacker amid reported interest from his former club

Riccardo Orsolini is worth at least €70 million (£59 million/$76 million) amid reported interest from , according to sporting director Walter Sabatini.

Orsolini, 23, joined Bologna on loan from Juve in January 2018 before that move was made permanent ahead of this season.

The attacker has scored seven goals and provided four assists in 23 games this season, leading to reports Juve may be interested in bringing him back to Turin.

Orsolini never made a senior appearance during his time with Juventus after joining the Serie A champions from Serie B side Ascoli in January 2017.

He embarked on a spell at before settling at Bologna for the 2018-19 season. During that season he made 37 total appearances, scoring 10 goals across all competitions.

Amid talk Orsolini could return to Juve for €25 million (£21 million/$27 million), Sabatini insisted there was no buy-back clause and said the one-time international was worth almost triple that.

“In the negotiation process, we talked to Juventus about a possible buy-back option, but it was never written down, so it remained only verbal,” Sabatini told ETV.

“At the moment, it is unthinkable that he could be sold for the figures that have been mentioned in the media. We would discuss it with Juventus to ensure that everyone was happy with the situation.

“We are a strong club and, if the player were to leave, we would require compensation. In any case, we’re not thinking about his departure at the moment and he is not on the market.”

He added: "I give Orsolini a value of not less than €70 million.

"I repeat that he will not leave. He is followed by the national team like so many others and I think good news is coming to Coverciano [Italy's headquarters].

"I hope he can go to the European Championship, but [Italy coach Roberto] Mancini doesn't need my advice."

Bologna are seventh in Serie A, as they sit one point behind sixth-place Verona and six points behind fifth-place

After earning a 3-2 victory over Roma last time out, Bologna will host on Saturday.