Opponents need to stop blaming referees for Juventus defeats – Nedved

The vice-president of the Turin side has slammed comments made by Fiorentina supremo Rocco Commisso following the Bianconeri's 3-0 win on Sunday

vice-president Pavel Nedved has told the club’s opponents to stop blaming referees for their defeats against the Turin giants.

Juve further cemented their lead at the top of ’s top flight on Sunday with a 3-0 home win over , but it was not a victory without controversy.

The defending champions were awarded two penalties over the course of the match, one shortly before the break and another 10 minutes from time with the fixture still in the balance.

Both were converted by Cristiano Ronaldo, bringing up his 50th goal for the club in 70 appearances, but it prompted an angry response from Viola president Rocco Commisso.

Speaking to DAZN, he said: “I’ve been here for six months, I’ve never criticised the referees, but I say now that referees cannot decide the games.

“I am disgusted. Maybe the first was a penalty, but the second certainly was not. The referees cannot decide the games, they need to let the players do their work on the pitch.

“Juventus have a massive wage bill; they don’t need extra help. I am disgusted by what I saw today, but also last week with and then against .

“I’ve never spoken like this, but let Juventus be stronger than us on the pitch, don’t make it easier for them this way. The lads are demoralised, poor lads, I feel bad for them. It simply was not a penalty.

“Juventus are such a strong team, let them play, let us play. We’ve had three games one after the other where there were bad decisions and the referee didn’t go to the VAR, this time they went twice to view it. We don’t deserve to be treated this way.”



Nedved, who has dealt with such criticism before, fired back: “He’s got all my respect but we’re tired of this trend. Juventus have won with merit.

“Enough with the excuses of those teams who lose against Juventus. We deservedly won today by doing a little more than them. Things should not be said before people have calmed down.

“This excuse is being used a little too much against Juventus.”

Juve have opened up a healthy five-point advantage at the top of Serie A ahead of second-placed , though Antonio Conte’s Inter travel to on Sunday and can close the gap to three points.