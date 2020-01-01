Oparanozie: Nigeria striker on target in Guingamp defeat against PSG

The Super Falcons star registered her sixth league goal of the season but could not see her side avoid defeat at EAG Training Center

Desire Oparanozie found the back of the net but bowed 4-1 to Paris Saint Germain in Saturday's French women's top-flight game.

The 26-year-old last scored in her side's 3-1 win over on January 25 and she did well to recover her scoring boots for Frederic Biancalani's side in their disappointing defeat at home.

As expected, PSG made a dominating start, with Kadidiatou Diani's opener from the spot in the 20th minute after 's Jeannette Yango brought down Marie-Antoinette Katoto in the area.

More teams

A minute later, Ashley Lawrence profited from Sara Dabritz's brilliant pass to double the lead for the high-flying visitors, leaving the hosts 2-0 down by half-time.

However, the hosts made an inspiring comeback to the half and Oparanozie pulled one back after benefiting from Formiga's poor challenge on Mali's Aissata Traore nine minutes from full time.

In the final seven minutes, Grace Geyoro and Sandy Baltimore found the target for Olivier Echouafni's ladies to condemn Guingamp to their first defeat in 12 outings in all competitions this season.

Article continues below

Oparanozie, who was in action for the last 19 minutes of the encounter after replacing substitute Margaux Le Mouel has now scored six goals in 12 league outings this season.

Cameroon's Yango and Mali's Traore were also in action from the start to the finish but they could not help their side avoid defeat at EAG Training Center.

Despite the loss, Guingamp are sixth on the log with 23 points after 16 matches and they will travel to the French capital to face Chiamaka Nnadozie's Paris after the international break on March 14.