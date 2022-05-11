Onuachu hits 21st goal of the season as Genk recover to defeat Sporting Charleroi

Nigeria international Paul Onuachu continued with his goal-scoring form after notching in Genk's 3-2 win against Sporting Charleroi in the European qualification play-off fixture at Cegeka Arena on Tuesday.

It was the visiting Charleroi, who took the lead against the run of play when Malagasy international Marco Ilaimaharitra hit the back of the net in the 34th minute for a 1-0 lead at the half-time break.

After the break, the 27-year-old Super Eagle pulled the Smurfs level with a clinical finish in the 55th minute, and they doubled their lead courtesy of an own goal from Ken Nkuba in the 59th minute.

Carlos Cuesta then put Genk 3-1 up in the 65th minute and despite a late rally which saw Charleroi reduce the deficit courtesy of Daan Heymans in the 72nd minute, it was not enough to hand them something from the game.

Having scored in the previous game against the same side, Onuachu was retained in the starting XI by German coach Bernd Storck and he almost gave his team the lead with only nine minutes played when he rattled the woodwork after being put through by Ghana international Joseph Paintsil.

But against the run of play, Charleroi took the lead when Ilaimaharitra raced to tap in a cross from Ivory Coast player Vakoun Issouf Bayo past goalkeeper Tobe Leysen. Genk did not give up as they kept pressing their opponents and it was no surprise when Onuachu reacted fast to drive home a well-delivered cross from Junya Ito.

Four minutes later, Genk went 2-1 up when Nkuba turned the ball into his own net while trying to clear a dangerous cross and six minutes later, they scored their third, this time Cuesta inscribed his name on the scoresheet.

Charleroi continued to fight and they were rewarded with a goal with 18 minutes left to the final whistle when Heymans tapped home but Genk held on to register another win.

The Super Eagle has now netted 21 goals in this First Division A season, which ranks him third overall in this category in 2021-22, while also making him the top league scorer for his side. In addition, he has chipped in with two assists.

Up next up for Genk - who are in eighth place on 51 points - in First Division A action, is a home match against Gent on May 15.