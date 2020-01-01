Onuachu and Dessers inspire Genk to victory over Eupen

The Nigeria internationals delivered impressive performances to help the Blue and White extend their winning run

Paul Onuachu and Cyriel Dessers were on the scoresheet as decimated Eupen 4-0 in Friday’s Belgian First Division A game.

The Super Eagles forwards led the Blue and White’s attack in the encounter and made significant contributions.

Onuachu, who was afforded his eighth start for the Luminus Arena outfit, opened the scoring as early as the fifth minute when he tucked home his effort from the penalty spot.

The lanky centre-forward then set up his compatriot Dessers to double the Blue and White’s lead in the 48th minute.

Theo Bongonda made it three after receiving a timely pass from Dries Wouters in the 74th minute before completing his double with eight minutes left to play.

Onuachu has now scored eight goals in 10 league appearances for the Luminus Arena outfit in the current campaign.

The Super Eagles attacker featured for 75 minutes before he was replaced by Junya Ito and made 45 touches on the ball, two key passes, besides his goal.

Dessers teamed up with Genk in the summer following his outstanding performances for Heracles Almelo during his one-year stay.

The forward bagged 15 goals in 26 appearances amid other dazzling displays to emerge as the 2019–20 Eredivisie joint scorer.

Dessers has been impressive since his arrival at Luminus Arena and has now scored two goals in eight league games for Genk.

The forward featured for 61 minutes against Eupen and besides his goal, he had an 81% successful pass rate in the encounter.

The victory moved Jess Thorup’s men to fourth on the league table after gathering 19 points from 11 matches.

The internationals could feature in Genk’s next league game against Sint-Truiden on November 7.