'Only Neymar knows his future' - Douglas Costa unsure if fellow Brazilian is destined for Barcelona or Madrid

The PSG star is again the subject of transfer speculation, but an international colleague knows he will take whatever decision is best for his career

Douglas Costa does not know where Neymar will be next season but trusts his team-mate will make the right call on his future.

Neymar became the world's most expensive player when he joined Paris Saint-Germain in a €222 million (£195m/$260m) deal in 2017, but he has not been able to improve the club's fortunes in the .

The former forward is now reportedly available, with the Catalan giants and Real Madrid said to be interested in taking him back to Spain.

winger Costa, who went to the 2018 World Cup with Brazil but missed out on a place in the squad for this year's Copa America, believes Neymar will make the right decision.

"I have no idea [where Neymar will go], I guess nobody knows - only Neymar," Costa said.

"That's a very personal decision but he will choose the best for his career."

One rumoured offer for Neymar could see Philippe Coutinho go in the other direction and join PSG, having failed to impress at Barca since his January 2018 move.

Costa said of the midfielder: "He is a fantastic player. We know that he was very important in . In Barcelona, he's still searching for his space. But he is phenomenal."

Former man Costa has a new coach at Juve in Maurizio Sarri and is looking forward to the 2019-20 season under the ex- boss.

"I don't know [Sarri] personally," he said. "I could see his work when he was at and I believe he's a great coach because he had an amazing season in my first year in .

"I think we all have great things we can develop with Sarri."

The new Bianconeri boss has suggested that Costa will have a role to play under him next term, despite seeing the South American become the subject of transfer talk.

Sarri has said of the superstars he has inherited from Massimiliano Allegri: “I'll probably talk to two or three players before the start of the season to share ideas, compare and understand the way they think and their characteristics.

“You have to start with the talented players who can make the difference like Cristiano [Ronaldo], Paulo [Dybala] and Douglas Coast and build around them.”