'Only 13 professional players!' - Vidal hits out at Barcelona but rules out Real Madrid move

The Chilean midfielder believes the Catalans must do better on and off the pitch moving forward

Arturo Vidal has taken what could be a parting shot at , claiming they've only had "13 professional players" in recent times but stressing he'd never join arch rivals .

Vidal, 33, has been deemed expendable at Camp Nou with new manager Ronald Koeman not naming him as one of his key players moving forward.

The international has been linked with a return to with fellow side reportedly circling as well.

While seemingly accepting his time in Barcelona is nearing an end, Vidal isn't happy with how details of his future have been leaked and has taken a not so subtle swipe at the club that is currently locked in a very public battle to keep Lionel Messi.

"The last three years are not what a team like Barcelona deserves," Vidal told Daniel Habif's YouTube channel.

"The best team in the world cannot have 13 professional players. You cannot always win with DNA. Messi is the best in the world, an extraterrestrial, but he needs help so that better results can be achieved.

"I have never understood placing the players with that word [transferable]. It is very ugly. If a player wants to leave or you want to sell him, find him a team but don't say so. It is to pass it on, and each person needs respect."

Vidal, added, in a playful tone about his situation: "I am in a situation of being thrown away to see if someone wants to receive me."

While open to a return to Italy next season, Vidal was quick to shut down any suggestions he could sign for Zinedine Zidane's side.

"I have earned the complete affection of the people of Barcelona, that is why I would not play for Real Madrid," he said.

Prior to Barcelona's 8-2 loss to in the quarter-finals, Vidal had turned heads by declaring that Barcelona were the best team in the world, despite the fact they had finished second in .

Vidal moved to Camp Nou in 2018 from Bayern and has gone on to make 96 appearances for the club in all competitions, winning two trophies in the process.