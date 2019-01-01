'One Africa' - Okocha, Yobo, Tshabalala unite to condemn xenophobic attacks

The football stars took to social media to react to the violence in South Africa

Former captains Jay-Jay Okocha, Joseph Yobo and winger Siphiwe Tshabalala have condemned the attacks on foreigners in the continent.

According to reports, rioters took over the streets of Johannesburg earlier this week to loot shops and vehicles, many of which belonged to foreign nationals.

The violence has sparked tension not only in South Africa, but in other countries, with the African Union also condemning the act.

The Chairperson of the @_AfricanUnion Commission @AUC_MoussaFaki Mahamat condemns in the strongest terms the incidents of violence against nationals of fellow African countries in #SouthAfrica @ https://t.co/4qGOFKJe5K — African Union (@_AfricanUnion) September 3, 2019

While the South African government continues their efforts to stop the chaos, African football stars have raised their voice to call for peace.