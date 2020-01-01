Onazi hungry for football in Denmark after injury nightmare

The 27-year-old is raring to play competitive football again after overcoming his injury struggles

midfielder Ogenyi Onazi wants to revive his career in the Danish Superliga with SønderjyskE after injury struggles in .

The Super Eagles star's injury nightmare started with a ruptured Achilles tendon back in December 2018 which ruled him out of action for almost a year.

He found it difficult to break into Trabzonspor first-team after the injury, and he left the Turkish Super Lig club to join their rivals Denizlispor on a short-term contract in January.

Onazi's hopes of securing regular playing time with the Roosters were dashed when he suffered a groin strain and hamstring injury which limited him to nine league matches last season.

"Injuries are inevitable because it's something that happens a lot in football, but it's not been fair to me," Onazi told BBC Sport.

"At the most important time in my career is when it happens to me and I have no proper explanation for this.

"Coming from where it all started I believe I've seen the worst that life has to offer on and off the pitch.

"I am more hungry and determined to do extra well. I've lost a lot of grounds, but it can only be better from here on.

"We had other offers from different places but the main reason I chose is because I haven't played in a while.

"I decided to go to a place where I can have proper fitness, get regular game time and test myself mentally.

"It was not the best option financially but it's the most challenging and it provides a tough physical challenge. The training is physical like the German league.

"It's a short-term plan but I am prepared to take it one week at a time and after this we can look at something bigger."

Before signing a year contract with SønderjyskE which comes with an option to extend the deal with two further years, the former star confirmed he was close to completing a return to the Italian but Crotone withdrew their deal.

"It's true I had a medical at Crotone. When I was in Turkey we had an agreement," he said.

"My agent [Ayodele Makinwa] explained everything to me on the phone, but on getting to southern they pulled out of the agreement.

"This happens in football but it's the way of life."